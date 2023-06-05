Injury Crash

A driver was injured in a two vehicle crash over the weekend.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 56-year-old Brian Weaver of rural Saline County was cited for failure to yield in a Saturday morning accident at the intersection of Woodward and McReynolds Roads.

Deputies report around 9:15am on Sunday, Weaver was driving a 2016 Honda CRV and did not yield to a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and collided in the intersection.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Escalade suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by a family member to be checked out. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.