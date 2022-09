A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a two vehicle crash at Belmont Blvd. and Wesley Street.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Corey Burn of Abilene was cited for failure to stop after his 2007 Chevy Tahoe collided with the woman’s Dodge Durango in the intersection.

The 53-year-old woman was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS after the accident.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon around 12:20pm.