Injury Crash

KSAL StaffJuly 29, 2021

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a two car crash at the intersection of Ohio and Albert on Tuesday afternoon around 2:40pm.

Police say 84-year-old Patricia Persell suffered minor injuries after her 2012 GMC Terrain was hit by a 2014 Honda Odyssey as she attempted a left turn in the intersection.

Both drivers claimed they had a green light and the right of way.

The other driver, a 77-year-old Shirley Davis complained of minor injures but did not seek medical help.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation.

