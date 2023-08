A Missouri man was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after being hurt in a two vehicle crash on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 8:40am Monday morning, 21-year-old Elesio Acosta was driving a Ford F-350 and was injured after he ran into the back end of a semi truck.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Both vehicles were traveling westbound near mile marker #258.

Acosta was treated and released.