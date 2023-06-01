Injury Accident on Airport Road

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after a Wednesday morning accident west of town.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Jordanne Lister was driving northbound on Airport Road around 8am when she lost control of her 2010 Ford Focus, left the road, hopped over an embankment and ran through a chain link fence.

Lister was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for cuts and abrasions.

Authorities say she may have suffered a medical emergency before the accident.