Injury Accident on 9th

A man from Minneapolis, Kansas was cited for failing to stop after an injury accident on Tuesday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 39-year-old man suffered a cut on his arm after his 2010 Toyota Corolla collided with another vehicle near the intersection of 9th Street and Republic Ave around 7:45am Tuesday.

Police say his Toyota hit an eastbound 2020 Buick Enclave as the female driver was moving through the intersection on a green light.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene and was cited for failing to stop and had no proof of insurance.

Both vehicles had front end damage and were towed from the scene.