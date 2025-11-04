Injury Accident Niles, CC Road

A man from Ogallah, Kansas was transported to the hospital after a medical emergency led to a single vehicle crash in Saline County.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 69-year-old Darryl Steckline was driving a 2023 Ford F150 southbound on Niles Road Monday when he suffered a medical emergency and drove through the T-intersection at Country Club Road.

Deputies say the truck hit a tree before coming to rest in a field. Steckline was buckled up and suffered abrasions to his head and face. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened on Monday around 11:20am at the intersection of Niles Road and Country Club Road.