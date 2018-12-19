Salina, KS

Injury Accident Near 9th & Cloud

Jeremy BohnDecember 19, 2018

A Salina woman was sent to the hospital after being struck by another vehicle in south Salina.

According to Police Sgt. Brent Rupert, traffic was backed up going west on Cloud St. at the intersection of 9th and Cloud at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 1998 Buick Lesabre stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Cloud and Highland, traveling south. Due to the backed up traffic, the driver, 46-year-old Michael Blase, Salina, attempted to go around the vehicles stopped to continue south on Highland.

Witnesses saw Blase stop at the stop sign, then pulled in to the intersection and struck a Honda Accord driven by 41-year-old Salina woman Angela Hayden headed east on Cloud.

Rupert says that Hayden was complaining of a head injury and sent to Salina Regional Health Center. She was later released.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and towed away from the scene. Blase was cited for failure to yield to the right-of-way from a stop sign.

