Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 70 °

Injury Accident in Gypsum

Jeremy BohnSeptember 4, 2019

A Wichita woman was sent to the hospital after crashing her vehicle in Gypsum.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that crash happened at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Gypsum Valley Rd. and Mapel (K-4 Highway).

The driver, Jeari Kalp, 28, Wichita, was traveling northbound on K-4 Highway in a 2017 Hyundai when she went in to the curve too fast in the 8500 block of E. K-4. The vehicle rolled several times injuring all four occupants inside.

While the three passengers only suffered minor injuries, Kalp sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene. There has been no update on the victim’s condition.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Topless, Holding a Knife

A Salina woman is behind bars after she was spotted walking with her chest exposed and then threaten...

September 4, 2019 Comments

West Salina Theft

Kansas News

September 4, 2019

Truck and Chainsaw Theft

Kansas News

September 4, 2019

Injury Accident in Gypsum

Top News

September 4, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Topless, Holding a Knife
September 4, 2019Comments
West Salina Theft
September 4, 2019Comments
Truck and Chainsaw Theft
September 4, 2019Comments
20 Candidates For Supreme...
September 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH