Injury Accident in Gypsum

A Wichita woman was sent to the hospital after crashing her vehicle in Gypsum.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that crash happened at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Gypsum Valley Rd. and Mapel (K-4 Highway).

The driver, Jeari Kalp, 28, Wichita, was traveling northbound on K-4 Highway in a 2017 Hyundai when she went in to the curve too fast in the 8500 block of E. K-4. The vehicle rolled several times injuring all four occupants inside.

While the three passengers only suffered minor injuries, Kalp sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene. There has been no update on the victim’s condition.