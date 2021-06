Twin sisters were transported to the hospital after their car hit a light pole at Southeast of Saline School near Gypsum.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 8:30am Thursday, 17-year-old Sierra and Sarah Lowe were taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for undisclosed injuries after their 2011 Chrysler 200 collided with a light pole at the entrance to the school’s parking lot on K-4 Highway.

The driver was cited for making an improper turn.