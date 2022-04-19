Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Accident

An 83-year-old passenger in a vehicle involved in an accident on Monday morning was taken to the hospital for suspected broken ribs.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 10:50 a.m., a 2022 Ford F250 truck going north on Ninth Street struck a 2015 Honda CR-V headed west on Republic. With the force from the truck, the CR-V then hit a 2014 Jeep Compass going south on Ninth.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene, with the CR-V reported to have the most damage.

The 83-year-old woman was a passenger in the CR-V and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS with the rib injury. No updates were given on her status. The 22-year-old female driver of the Compass was evaluated for minor injuries and went to the hospital on her own.

Forrester said the driver of the Ford truck, a 41-year-old man from Marion, told police that he believed he had a green light, but the other two drivers thought they had them as well. The driver of the Ford was cited for inattentive driving.