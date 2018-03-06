Salina, KS

Injured Woman Cited for DUI in Crash

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2018

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after crashing her car into a tree.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Kelsie Hall was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla southbound on Osage and crossed the center line near the intersection of Republic, hitting a tree.

Hall was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for facial injuries.

Police say she was cited for DUI and driving left of center.

Police say Hall was wearing her seat belt. The car had major front end damage and was towed from the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

