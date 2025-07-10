Injured Man Linked to Burglary

A man found down and injured in a grassy area is linked to a burglary.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 2:30 PM, officers responded to Gordine Auto Service, 500 W. North, in reference to a burglary. Employees indicated they left the business over the noon hour. When the employee returned they noticed food and chips on the floor of the business. Employees reviewed security footage and observed a male subject enter the business. Once in the business, the suspect took a Dell laptop computer, and what appeared to be a bag of chips, and bread. There was no forced entry. Officers reviewed the surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect.

At about 6:00 PM, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Ohio in reference to a subject down in the grass. They identified this subject as the suspect from the burglary.

While speaking with the subject, officers observed the subject had facial injuries. The suspect indicated prior to the burglary he was at 781 N. Broadway when he was jumped by several unknown subjects. He stated he was hit multiple times in the face. The suspect reported some medication and a bike stolen from him.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where it was determined the suspect had facial fractures and an injury to the eye which would require surgery. The suspect was admitted to the hospital and warrants are being requested for the suspect.

The laptop was not recovered.