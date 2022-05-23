Salina, KS

Ingram Named to Final AAC Honor Roll

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseMay 23, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State outfielder Chuck Ingram was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, the conference announced Sunday. It is the first honor roll selection for Ingram in 2022.

Ingram capped off a tremendous regular season with a series of excellent performances against Oklahoma and South Florida. For the week, Ingram went 8-for-21 with with two doubles and a home run, scoring seven runs and driving in four. The highlight of the week was a 4-for-5 outing in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at USF, a game in which Ingram homered, doubled, and drove in four runs. He helped the Shockers to an 18-0 rout of Oklahoma on Tuesday, going 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored.

The barrage capped off a remarkable sophomore campaign for the sophomore outfielder, who finished the regular season with a .309/.364/.583 slash line. He finished second in the league in total bases (130), third in RBI (51), and third in home runs (16). Ingram also dramatically improved his walk rate from a season ago; after drawing just four walks in 2021, Ingram earned 17 bases on balls this season while taking over as the club’s regular centerfielder.

Ingram finished the regular season with 18 multi-hit games, including four three-hit contests, one four-hit game and one five-hit game.

Ingram and the Shockers open the American Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday vs. Houston in the final game of the day.

American Weekly AwardsPlayer of the Week
Bryson Worrell, Sr., OF, East Carolina

Pitcher of the Week
Landon Gartman, Fr., Memphis

Honor Roll

Ben McCabe, R-Jr., C, UCF
Cole Harting, So., OF, Cincinnati
Braden Webb, So., INF, Memphis
Drew Brutcher, So., OF, South Florida
Chuck Ingram, So., OF, Wichita State

