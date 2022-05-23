Ingram Named to Final AAC Honor Roll

Ingram capped off a tremendous regular season with a series of excellent performances against Oklahoma and South Florida. For the week, Ingram went 8-for-21 with with two doubles and a home run, scoring seven runs and driving in four. The highlight of the week was a 4-for-5 outing in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at USF, a game in which Ingram homered, doubled, and drove in four runs. He helped the Shockers to an 18-0 rout of Oklahoma on Tuesday, going 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored.
Ingram finished the regular season with 18 multi-hit games, including four three-hit contests, one four-hit game and one five-hit game.
Ingram and the Shockers open the American Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday vs. Houston in the final game of the day.
American Weekly AwardsPlayer of the Week
Bryson Worrell, Sr., OF, East Carolina
Pitcher of the Week
Landon Gartman, Fr., Memphis
Honor Roll
Ben McCabe, R-Jr., C, UCF
Cole Harting, So., OF, Cincinnati
Braden Webb, So., INF, Memphis
Drew Brutcher, So., OF, South Florida
Chuck Ingram, So., OF, Wichita State