Information Leak Via Court Software

A glitch in court software may have allowed some personal information to be breached.

According to the City of Salina, on or around October 19, 2023, the City became aware that the functionality of a search feature in its court software may have returned results with certain records from the City accessible in an unredacted format through its public portal.

The City quickly terminated the web access and initiated an investigation and worked diligently with third-party technical consultants to determine the nature and scope of the matter. The City confirmed that no unredacted records are accessible at this time. The City further confirmed that the event was not caused by a criminal act or any activities consistent with data theft or download.

The City takes this event and the security of information within its care very seriously. It has conducted a thorough investigation, determining that a Social Security number and/or driver’s license number for some individuals was temporarily available. As a result, the City is notifying individuals who may be affected. Additionally, the City is providing them with information and resources they can use to protect themselves from the potential misuse of information and providing these individuals with an opportunity to enroll in complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The City encourages individuals to remain vigilant by reviewing documents for suspicious activity, including account statements, explanation of benefits forms, and free credit reports. If individuals see suspicious activity on their credit report, they should file a police report and may also contact the credit reporting bureaus.

Individuals with questions about the event, including whether they are impacted may contact the City’s dedicated assistance line at 833-918-5937, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, excluding U.S. holidays. If you call the dedicated assistance line, please reference Engagement Number: B117142. You may also write to us directly at: City of Salina, ATTN: [email protected].