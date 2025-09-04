Industrial Maintenance and Innovation Building Unveiled

Salina Area Technical College cut the ribbon on its new Industrial Maintenance and Innovation building. Construction on the $6 million, 15,000 square foot modern facility, began in the Spring of 2024. The project itself began a year earlier, with the announcement if a $1.8 million in funding from the Kansas Department of Commerce. Salina Tech President Greg Nichols told KSAL News this new facility would not have been possible without a lot cooperation. Along with the funding from the state multiple other foundations, businesses, and individuals provided support. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/greg-01.mp3 Nichols said the new facility fills a need in the area. Salina Tech’s new Industrial Maintenance and Automation Technology program is designed from the ground up with the needs of local manufacturing companies in mind. Major employers are increasingly turning to automated systems as part of their production process, and this program teaches the skills needed to set up, configure and maintain these complex systems. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/greg-02.mp3 The new Industrial Maintenance and Innovation building consists of: 80 seat auditorium

IMA shops

Classrooms with 20-40 seats

Administration and instructor offices There are also working facilities for welding, automotive machineries, nursing, and more. Nichols said that there are even more good things planned in the future at the school as well. _ _ _ CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE



