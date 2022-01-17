Indoor Track continues season at Washburn Rust Buster

TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track saw another NAIA national qualifying performance on Saturday at the Washburn University Rust Buster. Kalil Murphy (FR/Hollywood, Fla.) hit the NAIA ‘B’ Standard in the triple jump on his way to winning the event.

Murphy had a jump of 14.11m easily winning the event by nearly a full meter while hitting the B standard to qualify for the NAIA National Championships.

Murphy’s performance wasn’t the only win for the Coyotes.

Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) continued her domination of the women’s 800m, winning the event with a time of 2:18.40, besting Caroline Cunningham from Northwest Missouri State.

Tamayia Washington (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) finished 12th with a time of 65.15 and Bailey Mann (FR/Ferris, Texas) was 14th with a time of 67.18 in the women’s 400m.

Kylie Mouser (FR/Wichita, Kan.) was 16th in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:41.01.

Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) also ran in the 800m and finished 15th with a time of 2:38.50.

Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) finished 20th in the women’s mile with a time of 5:57.26.

Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) was fourth in the 3000m, with a time of 10:42.57.

The 4x400m relay team of Washington, Deines, Mouser and Rhodes finished seventh with a time of 4:25.63.

Nicole Holaday (JR/Gove, Kan.) placed third in the shot put with a toss of 11.10m and Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Yuba City, Calif.) finished sixth in the weight throw with a toss of 13.44m.

On the men’s side Nigel Davis (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) placed 15th with a time of 7.18 seconds and Eugene Dixon (SR/Plymouth, Minn.) placed 18th with a time of 7.24 in the preliminaries of the 60m dash.

Dixon set a new school record in the 200m with a time of 22.82 placing 13th and Davis placed 20th with a time of 23.33.

Conner LaRosa (FR/Herington, Kan.) placed 20th with a time of 53.88 and Darius Archuleta (FR/Liberal, Kan.) placed 26th with a time of 55.04 in the 400m.

Ty Davidson (FR/Lakin, Kan.) placed 12th in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:19.90.

Roberto Apodaca (FR/Scott City, Kan.) was 32nd with a time of 2:11.46 and Shane Calvin (SO/Lakin, Kan.) was 33rd with a time of 2:14.67 in the 800m.

Giovanni Rios (FR/Temecula, Calif.) was 40th with a time of 4:53.36, Cisco Alvarez (FR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was 46th with a time of 4:56.85, and Jack Horacek (FR/Topeka. Kan.) was 51st with a time of 5:13 in the mile.

Kamal Murphy (FR/Hollywood, Fla.) was 17th in the preliminaries of the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.04.

KWU two 4x400m relay teams in the meet. The team of Dixon, LaRosa, Davis and Archuleta finished fifth with a time of 3:29.08, while the team of Kalil Murphy, Davidson, Kamal Murphy and Rios was ninth with a time of 3:38.02.

Eryk Kyser (SO/Caney, Kan.) placed sixth in the long jump with a best jump of 6.57m, while Kalil Murphy was 13th with a best jump of 6.19m.

Kamal Murphy placed fourth in the triple jump with a best jump of 12.21m.

Hunter Pane finished 11th in the shot put with a best toss of 11.83m.

KWU returns to action on January 22, heading to Seward, Neb., for the Concordia Polar Dog Invite.