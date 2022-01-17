Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 30 °

Indoor Track continues season at Washburn Rust Buster

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 17, 2022

TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track saw another NAIA national qualifying performance on Saturday at the Washburn University Rust Buster. Kalil Murphy (FR/Hollywood, Fla.) hit the NAIA ‘B’ Standard in the triple jump on his way to winning the event.

 

Murphy had a jump of 14.11m easily winning the event by nearly a full meter while hitting the B standard to qualify for the NAIA National Championships.

 

Murphy’s performance wasn’t the only win for the Coyotes.

 

Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) continued her domination of the women’s 800m, winning the event with a time of 2:18.40, besting Caroline Cunningham from Northwest Missouri State.

 

Tamayia Washington (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) finished 12th with a time of 65.15 and Bailey Mann (FR/Ferris, Texas) was 14th with a time of 67.18 in the women’s 400m.

 

Kylie Mouser (FR/Wichita, Kan.) was 16th in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:41.01.

 

Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) also ran in the 800m and finished 15th with a time of 2:38.50.

 

Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) finished 20th in the women’s mile with a time of 5:57.26.

 

Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) was fourth in the 3000m, with a time of 10:42.57.

 

The 4x400m relay team of Washington, Deines, Mouser and Rhodes finished seventh with a time of 4:25.63.

 

Nicole Holaday (JR/Gove, Kan.) placed third in the shot put with a toss of 11.10m and Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Yuba City, Calif.) finished sixth in the weight throw with a toss of 13.44m.

 

On the men’s side Nigel Davis (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) placed 15th with a time of 7.18 seconds and Eugene Dixon (SR/Plymouth, Minn.) placed 18th with a time of 7.24 in the preliminaries of the 60m dash.

 

Dixon set a new school record in the 200m with a time of 22.82 placing 13th and Davis placed 20th with a time of 23.33.

 

Conner LaRosa (FR/Herington, Kan.) placed 20th with a time of 53.88 and Darius Archuleta (FR/Liberal, Kan.) placed 26th with a time of 55.04 in the 400m.

 

Ty Davidson (FR/Lakin, Kan.) placed 12th in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:19.90.

 

Roberto Apodaca (FR/Scott City, Kan.) was 32nd with a time of 2:11.46 and Shane Calvin (SO/Lakin, Kan.) was 33rd with a time of 2:14.67 in the 800m.

 

Giovanni Rios (FR/Temecula, Calif.) was 40th with a time of 4:53.36, Cisco Alvarez (FR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was 46th with a time of 4:56.85, and Jack Horacek (FR/Topeka. Kan.) was 51st with a time of 5:13 in the mile.

 

Kamal Murphy (FR/Hollywood, Fla.) was 17th in the preliminaries of the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.04.

 

KWU two 4x400m relay teams in the meet. The team of Dixon, LaRosa, Davis and Archuleta finished fifth with a time of 3:29.08, while the team of Kalil Murphy, Davidson, Kamal Murphy and Rios was ninth with a time of 3:38.02.

 

Eryk Kyser (SO/Caney, Kan.) placed sixth in the long jump with a best jump of 6.57m, while Kalil Murphy was 13th with a best jump of 6.19m.

 

Kamal Murphy placed fourth in the triple jump with a best jump of 12.21m.

 

Hunter Pane finished 11th in the shot put with a best toss of 11.83m.

 

KWU returns to action on January 22, heading to Seward, Neb., for the Concordia Polar Dog Invite.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Indoor Track continues season at Wa...

TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track saw another NAIA national qualifying performance on Saturda...

January 17, 2022 Comments

Agbaji Named Big 12 Player of the W...

Sports News

January 17, 2022

Remembering MLK on KSAL

Kansas News

January 17, 2022

KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip Planned

Top News

January 17, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Remembering MLK on KSAL
January 17, 2022Comments
KSU Hosted one of MLKR...
January 16, 2022Comments
Reduced Public Transporta...
January 16, 2022Comments
Schools Address Growing B...
January 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices