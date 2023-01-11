Indoor Roller Skating to Return

Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change.

Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.

The venue tells KSAL News it won’t be exactly like the old Starlite. Among other things it’s smaller and it doesn’t have a wood floor designed specifically for roller skating. But it will be a place for people to again roller skate in Salina.

Though the room is not quite ready just yet, it will be soon.

If things work out, roller skating could potentially become a mainstay at District Eat and Play. The venue already features an indoor go-kart track, axe throwing, an arcade, gelly ball, mini bowling, pinball, darts, and a restaurant and bar.