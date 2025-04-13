“Indie Bookstore Day” Events Planned

A downtown Salina bookstore is planning to participate in the 12th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day.

Red Fern Booksellers invites everyone to join them for special events throughout the day on Saturday, April 26th.

According to the bookstore, events include:

Salina Animal Services will have dogs available for adoption from 10 am to noon.

Artist Meghan Hessman of Sunflower Follies will host a fun watercolor bookmark activity at 10:30 am.

Salted Creamery will be serving ice cream from 2-3pm.

There will also be other fun surprises throughout the day.

“It’s up to us to support and sustain these stores, vital hubs that promote reading, learning and imagining, while fostering a sense of community, providing spaces where diverse voices and ideas can mingle and thrive” said Trevor Noah, Indie Bookstore Ambassador.

Independent Bookstore Day (Indie Bookstore Day) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013.

This year there are over 1,200 stores participating across the country.

Images Via Red Fern Booksellers