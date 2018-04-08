Indians Claim Series Over Royals

Kansas City saw another stunning performance by a starting pitcher.

Unfortunately, the bullpen was costly.

Cleveland scored three runs in the final two innings, including a walk-off home run by catcher Yan Gomes, giving the Indians a 3-1 victory. Kansas City fell to 2-5 on the season.

After watching Ian Kennedy toss a gem, KC starter Jason Hammel took the bump and lasted six innings. He gave up just three hits and struck out five.

Cleveland countered with Mike Clevinger, who coughed up 10 hits, but allowed just one run in the fifth inning. Outfielder Jon Jay tripled in the fifth, giving Kansas City a 1-0 cushion.

That run was matched in a wacky eighth frame. Reliever Tim Hill started the inning with a walk. Justin Grimm replaced him and didn’t give up a hit. But, Bradley Zimmer stole second after starting the stanza with a walk. Francisco Lindor sacrificed his at-bat to advance Zimmer to third.

Then, Grimm forced a grounder by Jason Kipnis. Grimm couldn’t record the out, recording an error on the throw to first. That opened the door for Jose Ramirez, who tied the game with a grounder to Grimm.

In the ninth, Brandon Maurer emerged from the bullpen, giving up the game-winning stick by Gomes.

Kansas City returns to Kauffman Stadium to face the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Pregame starts at 6:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.