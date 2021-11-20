Indiana Wesleyan withdraws from NAIA Playoffs, KWU will advance

MARION, Ind. – Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) announced it has withdrawn for the NAIA football postseason due to inadvertently playing an academically ineligible player earlier this season. IWU will withdraw from its playoff game scheduled vs. Kansas Wesleyan University on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

“We sincerely apologize to Kansas Wesleyan University that we will be unable to compete this weekend. We know their team, families, and fans have already begun their trip to Marion. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes each of them,” said Deane Webb, IWU Director of Athletics.

The IWU Athletic Department recently discovered that a member of the football team was academically ineligible and played in several games earlier in the season. The university self-reported its discovery to the NAIA and have cooperated fully with their investigation.

“As is often the case in inadvertent eligibility issues, there were multiple circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation. We have identified those that we can control and are setting up systems to ensure that this does not happen again. I want to be very clear that our coaches have operated with the highest integrity, and at no point were they previously aware of the infraction. They have my full trust and support,” said Webb.

“I am proud of our internal operations team for demonstrating two of IWU-Marion’s core values of integrity and courage to come forward once this player’s eligibility status came into question,” said Mark DeMichael, Vice President for Student Development and Athletics. “Our football coaches and student athletes have worked tirelessly to build Wildcat football into a program of excellence, and my heart breaks that they will not have the opportunity to finish this season in the way that they envisioned.”

This was just the fourth season of IWU Football which began intercollegiate play in 2018. Wildcat football is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Mid-States Football Association.

Tickets and suites purchased for the game will be refunded immediately.