Independence Day in the Park

Families gathered in Oakdale Park on Friday to celebrate Independence Day with the annual Play Day in the Park, a festive event hosted by Salina Parks and Recreation.

The morning began with a traditional flag-raising ceremony, as community members stood in tribute to the stars and stripes. The Salina Municipal Band followed with a rousing performance of patriotic tunes, setting a spirited tone for the day’s events.

Children enjoyed a wide range of activities, including bubble wands, a bean bag race, and face painting stations. The park buzzed with laughter and excitement as families took part in the fun, many dressed in red, white, and blue.

To cap off the morning, lunch was served under the pavilion.

Staff members dished out hot dogs, watermelon slices, and chips to hungry attendees. Lines were long but moved quickly, and the relaxed picnic atmosphere gave families a chance to sit together and enjoy the summer day.

Play Day in the Park is a beloved local tradition, and this year’s celebration was no exception. With clear skies, smiling faces, and a strong sense of community, Salina’s early Independence Day festivities were a joyful success.