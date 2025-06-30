Independence Day Fun And Fireworks Planned

Salina is set to let freedom ring on Friday, beginning with an old fashioned celebration in the park and ending with a spectacular fireworks display.

Independence Day will begin with the All-American 4th of July / Play Day in the Park, and will end with the Skyfire fireworks display.

Oakdale Park will be the place to be to get things started, for fun and games at the Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Play Day in the Park. There will be old fashioned games and activities like sack races, tug of war, tic tac toe, parachute, and much more.

Along with the games and entertainment, there will be continuous live entertainment on the Eric Stein Stage. A favorite for many each year is the free food. Free hot dogs, watermelon, ice cream, and soft drinks will be served.

Play Day in the park will be from 10AM till 1PM.

The fun moves in the evening to the Berkley Family Recreation Area for the Salina SkyFire fireworks spectacular, presented by JRI Hospitality and local partners. Everyone is invited to come with friends and family and celebrate Independence Day at this free event.

Free parking will be available in the Berkley Family Recreation Area parking lots south of the fireworks launch area. Gates open at 7:00.

Among other things, Salina radio personality Hannah Holt will be broadcasting live from the event.

The fireworks begin at 10:00, and will again be accompanied by a very special patriotic music montage. The music can be heard on the Salina Meridian Media Radio stations this year including:

Y-93.7 – 93.7 FM

FM 104.9 – 104.9 FM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL – 1150 AM and 106.7 FM

The entire program will last a half hour. It includes everything from Katy Perry to John Philips Sousa, mixed in with patriotic and inspiring sound clips.

