A Salina man was jailed on Friday after initiating a lewd conversation with a 12-year-old boy.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 800 block of Elmhurst around 3pm after a naked man approached a woman and her son outside the Crossroads Club.

Police say 61-year-old Michael J. Breit made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to the boy as they stood on the sidewalk. Officers found Breit hiding in the tree line behind the mental health facility and took him into custody.

He is now facing a number of possible charges including aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and lewd and lascivious behavior.

Police say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Michael J. Breit