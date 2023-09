A Salina man is facing charges for indecent solicitation of a teenage girl.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Michael J. Whitford was arrested on Saturday night after the 14-year-old victim contacted authorities about alleged propositions he made to her while the two were working at a Salina restaurant.

Detectives interviewed Whitford at the police station and then placed him under arrest for indecent solicitation of a child.