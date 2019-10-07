A Gypsum man was arrested on Friday after investigators determined he had sexual contact with two girls under the age of ten.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Archie Lee Holmes is facing charges of rape, indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy and intimidation of a witness after authorities learned of the criminal activity that took place inside his home.

Deputies say the female victims who are 5-years-old and 9-years-old are acquaintances of Holmes.

The Sheriff’s Office learned of the alleged incidents through the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

Archie Lee Holmes