Increases For Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard announces on Thursday that benefits through the food assistance program, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will increase temporarily.

The maximum allotments for food assistance will increase 15 percent for each household in January and will continue through June 2021. For the six-month period, the maximum allowable allotment for a family of four has been temporarily increased to $782.

“The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 allows states to provide this additional assistance,” Howard said. “These added funds are imperative to ensure Kansas families have access to food in these uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those that already receive food assistance don’t have to take any action to receive the increased benefit.

In January, funds will come in three issuances: The regular benefit was issued between Jan. 1 – 10 ; the 15 percent temporary increase will be available to each household as a supplement on Jan. 21; and the emergency food assistance allotment will be issued Jan. 22 – 30.

The February through June temporary maximum benefit will be issued on the regular issuance dates of the 1st through 10th of the month. In July, benefits will return to the regular benefit amount.

The temporary increase in maximum allotments are:

Household Size January 2021 – June 2021 Maximum Benefits 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1114 7 $1232 8 $1408 Each additional person + $176

The temporary minimum allotment for household size 1 to 2 is $19.

All food assistance benefits are based on household size, household income and allowable deductions.

Those interested in applying for food assistance can visit the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov or contact their local service center.