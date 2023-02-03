Salina, KS

Increased Penalties Proposed For 30 MPH Over Speed Limit

Metro Source News February 3, 2023

Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit.

Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus $15 per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000.

The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

