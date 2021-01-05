Salina, KS

Inaugural McMosley Scholarship Winners Chosen

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJanuary 5, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan University is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Bill McMosley Scholarship Competition, a fine arts-based event. Trenyce Nolan (Wichita, Kansas) and Billy Holladay (Kansas City, Kansas) were the event winners.

 “We’re excited for Trenyce and Billy to join the KWU family,” said Ken Oliver, Vice President of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “They made an excellent impression, both in competition and in the interview process, and are worthy recipients of this great honor.”

 Nolan intends to study Music Theatre. She is graduating a year early from Kansas Connections Academy, where she ranks first in her class. Holladay, who competed in Debate at the McMosley competition, will major in history at KWU. He will graduate from Piper-Junior Senior High School.

 The Bill McMosley Scholarship Competition honors the long-time KWU Director of Bands, a stint that ran from 1999–2013, and was heavily involved in other musical events and educational efforts in the region. He passed away in June 2020.

 The next McMosley Scholarship Competition will take place virtually Feb. 20. For more information on scholarships at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/admissions.  

