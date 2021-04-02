Inaugural Dr. Rebecca Chopp Scholarship Awarded

A transfer student is the first recipient of a new scholarship at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the school, Katelin Keough, a transfer from Hesston College, is the winner of the first Dr. Rebecca Chopp Scholarship Competition, contested virtually in early March.

Keough, who is from Albany, Oregon, intends to major in Communications and will join KWU this fall. If she chooses to live on campus, she receive the full cost of tuition. If she lives off-campus she will receive 75% of tuition costs.

“We are so excited to launch the Chopp Scholarship Competition,” said Ken Oliver, KWU vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “This is a great way to recognize the unique situations that transfer students experience. We had a great group of applicants for the scholarship, and while we hope many join the KWU family, Katelin distinguished herself throughout the process. We couldn’t be happier to have her join us this fall.”

The Dr. Rebecca Chopp Scholarship Competition honors the 1974 KWU alumna who went on to time as a dean at Yale, the provost of Emory University and the president of both Swarthmore College and Colgate University. She would go on to become the first female chancellor at the University of Denver, where she served until 2019. Chopp remains DU’s Chancellor Emerita.