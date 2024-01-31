Inaugural Bridal Fair Event Planned

A first of its kind event, specially designed for those who have a wedding in their future, is planned. “A Day at the Beach: An Open House & Wedding Fair” is billed as a “journey of bridal excitement”.

The inaugural bridal fair event will be hosted at Kansas Beach Hospitality & Events on February 18th from 2:00 to 5:00pm.

Organizers say this exclusive event offers future brides, grooms, and their families a picturesque setting under the Kansas sky, providing a sample of the unique offerings at Kansas Beach. They say to prepare for a Sunday filled with charm and inspiration, right in the heart of Kansas, an afternoon of creativity, showcasing a lineup of exceptional vendors.

The afternoon will be filled with viewing the wedding venue, featuring demonstrations by premier vendors that add value to the wedding experience. Attendees will have the chance to meet with local favorites such as Something Borrowed, KS, Vail Family Farm, and Wildest Dreams Weddings & Events, along with culinary delights from Kye’s Cakes, Pastries by Rachel, and the renowned Martinelli’s Little Italy. Savor a coffee from Free Bird Coffee Co., enjoy the charm of Gypsy Pony Mobile Bar, and indulge in the Mexican cuisine from Carlos O’ Kelley.

Adding to the immersive experience, MHK Caravan Co, Complete Weddings Kansas, Midnight Productions, and a trio of hairstylists – Breckyn Greene, Reilly Fouard, and Meg Jessup – will showcase their talents. Capture the moment with Christy K Photography, Jade Creates, and Tarrah Castell Photography, while Devin Dean Media and M&M Magical Adventures offer a glimpse into their services as well.

While registration is available at kansasbeach.com, we welcome all to join us without prior registration – just show up and be inspired!

Kansas Beach Hospitality & Events is known for its commitment to providing a unique setting for life’s most memorable moments. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit our website.

Event Details:

A Day at the Beach: An Open House & Wedding Fair

Sunday, February 18th, 2:00-5:00pm

Kansas Beach Hospitality & Events (9881 W. Pleasant Hill Rd., Brookville, KS 67425)

Register Here! (Not required, walk-ins welcome)