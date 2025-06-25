In Support of Students

K-State Salina is home to award-winning faculty and staff who demonstrate teaching excellence, service to students, innovative course and curricula design, and overall exemplary contributions to campus success.

Five outstanding faculty and staff members have been recognized for their distinct commitment and accomplishments at K-State Salina in the 2024-2025 academic year.

“As a campus, our most important resources are the people who provide valuable services to our students,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “The annual awards presented to faculty and staff are a small way to intentionally recognize the talent and efforts from the people who strive for excellence every day.”

Doug Zerr

Doug Zerr, instructor of composites, is the recipient of the Rex and Jean McArthur Family Faculty Award. The award recognizes a distinguished faculty member who demonstrates teaching excellence in the classroom, commitment to research and innovation, and honorable service to the college, university and community.

“Doug has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to teaching excellence and has played a pivotal role in advancing K-State Salina’s capabilities to serve the region,” said his nominator. “His passion for composites and dedication to student success drive everything he does. His hands-on, practical approach to teaching ensures that students gain real-world experience while keeping course material accessible and engaging.”

Tim Bower

Tim Bower, professor of computer systems technology and robotics and automation engineering technology, has been recognized with the Marchbanks Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence. The award recognizes a K-State Salina faculty member for their exemplary service to students, commitment in the classroom and overall excellence in teaching. Recipients promote excellence in education with a focus on developing students’ talents and abilities.

“Tim challenges students with complex topics, presenting them in a structured and engaging manner,” his nominator said. “A prime example of his meticulous approach is the online study guides he has developed. These comprehensive resources serve as textbooks for his courses, providing students with free and accessible learning materials. Because the study guides are available on the internet, they have also generated interest from people all over the world.”

Chad Bailey

Chad Bailey, instructor of electronic computer engineering technology and robotics and automation engineering technology, is this year’s recipient of the Delker Faculty Excellence Award. The award celebrates a faculty member who is developing innovative courses and curricula. Recipients demonstrate a passion for improving student learning opportunities and innovation in academics. This award encourages self-nominations from faculty who seek to bring new ideas into the classroom.

“One of the best parts of teaching is seeing students go from reading about robots to actually building robots,” Bailey said. “My goal is to create more hands-on learning experiences where students use autonomous mobile robots to work on projects that matter. Whether it’s developing navigation systems, testing out sensors or figuring out how robots can help in agriculture, I want students to learn by doing.”

Devin Larm

Devin Larm, assistant chief flight instructor, is the second-ever recipient of K-State Salina’s Professional Staff of the Year award. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their exemplary contributions to the mission and values of the campus through their commitment to service, productivity, innovation and leadership.

“Devin is an alumnus of our college and continues to provide an unwavering service to the aviation department and our students,” his nominator said. “He has displayed true grit and professionalism throughout the numerous adjustments to staff, policy and curriculum. He is innovative in his teachings and creative with the students.”

Sean Morton

Sean Morton, campus police sergeant, has been honored with the K-State Salina University Support Staff of the Year Award. This distinction recognizes an employee’s contribution to the success of the campus through excellence in performance and service.

“Since setting foot on campus, Sean has been tireless in his efforts to enhance safety and security for students, staff and faculty,” said his nominator. “Over the past year, he has led the effort to increase our security camera coverage on campus, which resulted in us doubling the number of cameras from this time last year.”