In-State College Athletics Canceled/Postponed Tuesday

Multiple in-state college teams saw events canceled for Tuesday night due to inclement weather in the area.

Kansas State Baseball, now ranked as high as #23 in the country in several polls, was scheduled to battle former conference rival Nebraska at Tointon Family Stadium. That event has now been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Additionally, #18-ranked Kansas Softball’s midweek matchup at Kansas City was canceled as well. The Jayhawks are coming off their first back-to-back Big 12 Conference series sweeps since 2005, and will host the #1 team in the nation, Oklahoma this weekend.

The Wichita State Shocker Softball team was also set to host #1 Oklahoma Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium, but Mother Nature again had other plans. The event has been postponed, and will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 9th at 6 PM.

One in-state team is still on to play as scheduled, as of 12:30 PM on Tuesday. The Wichita State Baseball team is expected to give it a go despite the cold temperatures and wind, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Eck Stadium with a first pitch time of 6 PM, and coverage available on ESPN+.