In-State College Athletics Canceled/Postponed Tuesday

Multiple in-state college teams saw events canceled for Tuesday night due to inclement weather in the area.
Kansas State Baseball, now ranked as high as #23 in the country in several polls, was scheduled to battle former conference rival Nebraska at Tointon Family Stadium. That event has now been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Tonight’s game against Nebraska has been canceled.
📰 —> https://t.co/B08AxCe6NH#KStateBSB pic.twitter.com/23yDCSM00x
— K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) March 26, 2024
Additionally, #18-ranked Kansas Softball’s midweek matchup at Kansas City was canceled as well. The Jayhawks are coming off their first back-to-back Big 12 Conference series sweeps since 2005, and will host the #1 team in the nation, Oklahoma this weekend.
🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨
Our game at Kansas City tomorrow has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather in the area.
More → https://t.co/XWOO6Pjob8 pic.twitter.com/Pgg2JPy6jj
— Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) March 25, 2024
The Wichita State Shocker Softball team was also set to host #1 Oklahoma Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium, but Mother Nature again had other plans. The event has been postponed, and will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 9th at 6 PM.
🥶 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🥶
Due to forecasted cold temperatures, our game vs. Oklahoma has been rescheduled for 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟵 at 𝟲 𝗽𝗺.
📰 https://t.co/xJFtVVs9LK pic.twitter.com/vbUII93K5v
— Wichita State Softball (@GoShockersSB) March 25, 2024
One in-state team is still on to play as scheduled, as of 12:30 PM on Tuesday. The Wichita State Baseball team is expected to give it a go despite the cold temperatures and wind, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Eck Stadium with a first pitch time of 6 PM, and coverage available on ESPN+.
B̶u̶c̶k̶l̶e̶ Bundle up, it's game day 💪
🆚 Oklahoma State
🕕 6:00 pm
🔗 https://t.co/is7Y2gztvv pic.twitter.com/XTaI3Kwupv
— Wichita State Baseball (@GoShockersBSB) March 26, 2024