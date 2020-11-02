In-Person Advance Voting Ends at Noon

Election day is less than 24 hours away, and tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to wait this year.

A staggering 93 million people have already voted early or turned in mail-in ballots. That’s nearly 70 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.

California, Texas and Florida are leading the way in early voting. As the Trump and Biden campaigns continue their push to woo voters in the final hours, many states are seeing nearly as many early votes as the total turnout for the 2016 election.

In Kansas, in-person advance voting ends today at noon.In Salina, the Saline County Clerk’s Office is open 8AM till noon today for in-person advance voting.

The deadline for mail ballots is also nearing. Advance mail ballots must be postmarked and in the mail today or tomorrow, and must be received by end of business on Friday to be counted. Mail ballots can also be hand delivered to county clerk offices, official drop boxes, or at polling locations on Tuesday.

Polls across Kansas are open Tuesday 7AM – 7 PM.