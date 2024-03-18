In Flight Rock Tour Coming to Salina

Rockers Barenaked Ladies are teaming up with Toad the Wet Sprocket for a fall tour and are planning a stop in Salina. The two acts best known for their hits in the 1990s will perform at the Stiefel Theatre in November.

Barenaked Ladies, known for hits like “One Week” and “If I Had $1,000,000”, have become an institution, with a passionately dedicated audience (enough for them to headline their own cruises and have an ice cream flavor named after them) and a constant flow of new fans (plenty of whom discover the band through their theme song to the endlessly popular The Big Bang Theory). The band has sold more than 15 million albums, earned Grammy nominations and won multiple Juno Awards, and in 2018, were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Toad the Wet Sprocket are still making new music and touring with the same spirit and independence that started it all, over three decades ago. This year marks a new milestone in their journey with the 30th anniversary of the 1994 platinum selling album Dulcinea. Throughout their career, Toad the Wet Sprocket has remained humble and grateful for the loyal support of their incredible fans. This is the fuel that inspires the band to continue creating music and performing live to this day.

Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, November 2nd. Tickets go on Sale this Friday.