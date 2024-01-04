Improving High-Speed Internet

Kansas is a step closer to making broadband internet more readily available statewide. Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the launch of Kansas Broadband Ready Communities, a new certification from the Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) for communities working to improve access to high-speed internet.

With the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities designation, Kansas communities will be prepared to make their bids for service more competitive and be ready for future grant opportunities. By adopting specific local ordinances ahead of time, communities can ensure more successful and sustainable broadband deployment projects.

Communities seeking certification as a Broadband Ready Community must adopt an ordinance that aligns with the program’s minimum requirements, including:

Designating a single point of contact

Committing to a 30-day review process

Ensuring reasonable filing fees, not to exceed what is allowed in state statute

Utilizing or transitioning to electronic filing systems

Prohibiting discrimination in permitting procedures

“We encourage all Kansas communities to embrace the Kansas Broadband Ready Communities program, which supports innovation, preparedness, and collaboration,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Obtaining this certification is a clear way to showcase that broadband connectivity is a top priority and that communities are ready to take full advantage of the many digital opportunities available.”

KOBD recognizes the need for Broadband Ready Communities (BRC) to serve as catalysts for broadband expansion and will review standards every three years to keep pace with evolving broadband technology and requirements.