Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play, 76-49

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since the second exhibition of the 2003-04 season and have now won 11 straight overall in exhibition play since 2016.

K-State used a mixture of efficient offense and stifling defense to jump out to a 35-10 lead with just over 6 minutes left in the first half. Nine different players scored during this stretch, including 8 by senior Keyontae Johnson, who was playing in his first game in front of fans in two seasons. Fellow senior Markquis Nowell and sophomore Cam Carter added 6 and 5 points, respectively, in this decisive span.

The Ichabods, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021-22, never got the lead below 22 points in the second half, as the Wildcat lead ballooned to as many as 34 (74-40) with 3 minutes to play.

Carter led all scorers with 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a team-high 24 minutes, while junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and a team-high 7 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes off the bench. Three others – Johnson, Nowell and junior David N’Guessan – each had 8 points.

All 15 players saw action with no one playing more than 23 minutes, while 12 of the 15 scored at least one point.

K-State connected on 44.4 percent (28-of-63) from the field, including 57.5 percent (23-of-40) from inside the 3-point arc with 46 of the Wildcats’ 76 points coming in the paint. The team controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Ichabods, 54-38, including 21 offensive rebounds that resulted in a 23-5 edge in second-chance points.

The defense was also impressive on the night, as K-State held Washburn to just 25.9 percent (15-of-58) shooting, including 27.8 percent (5-of-18) from 3-point range, while forcing 20 turnovers. The Ichabods had just 38 points with just under 4 minutes to play before scoring 11 points in the last 3:31.

Junior Connor Deffebaugh was lone Washburn player in double figures, as he finished with 11 points on 4-of-13 field goals and 2-of-3 free throws.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Sophomore Cam Carter led the way with a game-high 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a team-best 24 minutes of action.

Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin was very efficient off the bench with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with a game-high 7 rebounds and 1 steal in just 20 minutes of action.

STAT OF THE GAME

46-12 – K-State used its size and length to control the paint, resulting in a 46-12 advantage in points in the paint. The Wildcats connected on 57.5 percent (23-of-40) of their field goals inside the 3-point line.

IN THEIR WORDS

K-State Head Coach Jerome Tang

On the game…

“Man, the student section was incredible. Tonight, the energy was great. It was fun to be out there and watch the guys really get after it. I thought they flew around in the first half and play with great passion. I thought they tried to share the ball and sometimes they shared a little bit too much, gave it to the other team and so we’re gonna cut down on that but overall, it’s a great start, and we got a long way to go.”

On Cam Carter’s game…

“I just love kids from Louisiana. When I was at Baylor when we went to the Elite Eight, we had Tweety Carter and LaceDarius Dunn called the Louisianimals. When we won the national championship we had Jared Butler and Mark Vital and I called them the Louisianimals. And now we got Cam and Dorian (Finister) and I’m hoping to develop some Louisianimals.”

On Keyontae Johnson’s performance…

“It was terrific. We played a private closed practice scrimmage (vs. Southern Illinois) and we probably played him too much, he played 31 minutes and had a double-double. And so we purposefully said hey, we’re gonna play him, it’s not to for any other reason other than let’s get some other dudes in there and not leave them out there as long. I mean he could have easily played 30 tonight and had a double-double, it’s just cool to see the young fellow out on the floor again and doing what he loves.”

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

K-State is now 71-20 all-time in exhibition play, including 56-9 in home exhibition games… The Wildcats are now 50-9 in exhibition games at Bramlage Coliseum with 28 consecutive wins dating back to 2003… Overall, the team has now won 11 straight in exhibition play since 2016.

K-State connected on 44.4 percent (28-of-63) of its field goals, including 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from 3-point range, and hit on 51.7 percent (15-of-29) of its free throws… The Wildcats scored more than half of their points in paint (46), while the bench was responsible for 40 points.

K-State’s 28 made field goals came on 17 assists with 19 turnovers.

The Wildcats held the Ichabods to 49 points on 25.9 percent shooting (15-of-58), including 27.8 percent (5-of-18) from 3-point range, while forcing 20 turnovers.

Sophomore Cam Carter led the Wildcats with a game-high 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-6 free throws, while junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and a game-high 7 rebounds.

12 players scored at least one point, while 11 had at least one made field goal.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State officially opens the 2022-23 season at 8 p.m., CT on Monday, November 7, as the Wildcats play host to UTRGV at Bramlage Coliseum. Tickets start at just $10. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.