Impending Weather Alters High School Football Week One Schedule

Pat Strathman September 3, 2021

With potential severe weather arriving later tonight, the following high school football games have different start times: Salina Central at Campus – kickoff slated for 5 pm, pregame at 4:45 on 1150 KSAL

McPherson at Salina South – kickoff slated for 6 pm, pregame at 5:45 on Y93.7

Minneapolis at Southeast of Saline – kickoff slated for 6 pm, pregame at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo Schedule change: Solomon’s week one opponent is in quarantine. Rural Vista won’t play tonight or next week.

Solomon heads to Linn Friday night instead.

