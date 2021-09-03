Salina, KS

Impending Weather Alters High School Football Week One Schedule

Pat StrathmanSeptember 3, 2021

With potential severe weather arriving later tonight, the following high school football games have different start times:

  • Salina Central at Campus – kickoff slated for 5 pm, pregame at 4:45 on 1150 KSAL
  • McPherson at Salina South – kickoff slated for 6 pm, pregame at 5:45 on Y93.7
  • Minneapolis at Southeast of Saline – kickoff slated for 6 pm, pregame at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo

Schedule change:

  • Solomon’s week one opponent is in quarantine. Rural Vista won’t play tonight or next week.
  • Solomon heads to Linn Friday night instead.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

