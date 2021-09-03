Impending Weather Alters High School Football Week One Schedule

With potential severe weather arriving later tonight, the following high school football games have different start times:
- Salina Central at Campus – kickoff slated for 5 pm, pregame at 4:45 on 1150 KSAL
- McPherson at Salina South – kickoff slated for 6 pm, pregame at 5:45 on Y93.7
- Minneapolis at Southeast of Saline – kickoff slated for 6 pm, pregame at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo
Schedule change:
- Solomon’s week one opponent is in quarantine. Rural Vista won’t play tonight or next week.
- Solomon heads to Linn Friday night instead.