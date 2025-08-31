The annual Impact the Cause running and walking fundraiser, hosted by Memorial Health System’s Impact Sports and Fitness, is set for Saturday, Sept. 13.

According to organizers, this year’s event will include some changes from past years – most importantly the location: For 2025, Impact the Cause will be held at Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, Abilene, including Memorial View Park and Walking Trail.

The event will include the traditional 5K Run at 8 a.m. immediately followed by a 2-Mile Fun Walk, on all new courses.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground at the walking trail, free kid’s races, breakfast and other activities also are planned.

Impact the Cause is an annual fundraiser with proceeds directed through the Memorial Health Foundation, which chooses and supports causes that align with the mission of Memorial Health System. Funds raised from last year’s event were directed to support the new playground at the walking trail.

This year’s funds will support a Youth Health Initiative, providing a one-month membership and a personal training

session at Impact Sports and Fitness for local youth ages 12 to 19. The initiative is aimed at encouraging healthy, active lifestyles.

“This is a great time to celebrate the recent completion of the playground through the Memorial Health Foundation,” said Joneè Crump, Memorial Health Foundation Manager. “It’s a wonderful event for the whole family to enjoy. So, plan to attend, and contribute to ‘Impact the Cause!’”

Early registration for the 5K and 2-Mile Fun Walk is now open online at register.chronotrack.com/r/86749. A link also can be found on the Impact Sports and Fitness Facebook page.

Early shirt and packet pickup will be held Sept. 11-12 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Memorial Hospital front lobby.

The pre-registration entry fee is $30 for the run or walk and includes a short-sleeve T-shirt. Non-participants can receive a T-shirt for $30 and support the cause. Race day entry fees are $35 and T-shirts are not guaranteed.

Breakfast will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for purchase from the Abilene High School FCCLA club, with all proceeds going to the club. Breakfast will be served on the west side of Memorial Hospital and is open to the entire community. Stop by for some delicious food to start your Saturday, and support the students.

The free kid’s races start at 8:45 a.m. and include races for kindergarten and under; second and third graders; and fourth, fifth and sixth graders. Top three medals will be awarded in each category. All kids receive a participant’s ribbon. Plus, there are additional activities planned for kids. All activities are subject to change.

A medals ceremony will follow the completion of all events at approximately 9:15 a.m. 5K medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group. The fun walk is non-competitive with no awards.

For more information on Impact the Cause, contact Impact Sports and Fitness at 785-263-3888 or visit mhsks.org/impact-the-cause.