Illinois Edges No. 19 Kansas 23-17

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 19 Kansas was defeated by Illinois, 23-17, in front of a sold-out crowd in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

After Illinois scored first on a 23-yard field goal, Kansas drove the field on a 10-play, 64-yard drive that resulted in a field goal of their own as the game was knotted at 3-3 three minutes into the second quarter.

Kansas scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:32 to play in the first half, when Jalon Daniels found Luke Grimm in the back corner of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 81-yard drive.

Illinois answered with 10 points before halftime, including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 36 seconds to play in the half, which gave the Illini a 13-10 lead at the break.

Kansas’ defense responded with a 3-and-out to open the second half, giving the ball back to the Jayhawk offense. Kansas used a 14-play, 83-yard drive that resulted in a 13-yard touchdown strike from Daniels to Lawrence Arnold to put the Jayhawks back up, 17-13 with 4:57 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Illinois then took a 20-17 lead after a one-yard touchdown rush by KadenFeagin with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Illinois rushing touchdown was the result of an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

After a Kansas 3-and-out to follow Illinois’ go-ahead touchdown, Illinois marched 42 yards on 15 plays which resulted in a 43-yard field goal. The scoring drive took 6:46 and extended Illinois’ lead to 23-17 with 0:58 left in the quarter.

The Jayhawks were unable to score on its final drive, as Illinois was able to edge Kansas, 23-17 to move to 2-0.

UP NEXT

Kansas will close out non-conference play with a rematch of the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl as the Jayhawks host UNLV on Friday, Sept. 13, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN with a 6 p.m. CT kickoff.