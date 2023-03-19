Salina, KS

Now: 18 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 18 °

Ike’s Ag Economics to be Discussed

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2023

President Dwight Eisenhower’s agriculture policy will be the topic of discussion at an event this week.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum,  the public is invited to attend the March Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday at noon central time either in person or online. The program will be held in the library building courtyard and will begin promptly at noon. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be served on a first come, first served basis.

Guest speaker Dr. Jennifer Ifft will join us to discuss agricultural economics during the Eisenhower Era. Agricultural policy in the U.S. addresses many important challenges including fighting hunger domestically and internationally. Policies on maintaining a safe and secure food supply along with economic stability for farm families are critical. This presentation will cover key policies addressing these challenges during the Eisenhower Administration. Historical context will be discussed while outlining both the intended and unintended economic consequences. Dr. Ifft will summarize how these challenges persist today and important lessons from this timeframe.

Dr. Ifft is an Associate Professor and Extension Specialist in Agricultural Policy. She has an integrated research and extension program that covers policy and regulatory issues that affect the viability of U.S. and Kansas agriculture. She has a Ph.D. from the University of California – Berkeley, an M.Phil from the University of Cambridge and a B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She grew up on her family’s farm in central Illinois.

_ _ _

JOIN IN PERSON:

  • Library building courtyard
  • Arrive by 11:45 a.m.
  • Box lunch provided on a first come, first served basis
  • Park in the south parking lot nearest the library building

 

JOIN ONLINE:

Stream on YouTube Live

photo via Eisenhower Library Archives: Dwight D. Eisenhower inspects a cow as he tours the Plant Industry and Research Center, U. S. Department of Agriculture at Beltsville, Maryland. May 26, 1953

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Ike’s Ag Economics to be Discussed

President Dwight Eisenhower's agriculture policy will be the topic of discussion at an event this we...

March 19, 2023 Comments

Kansas Falls to Arkansas in Second ...

Sports News

March 18, 2023

Hot Shooting Propels 15/13 K-State ...

Sports News

March 18, 2023

Jayhawks Take Down Western Kentucky...

Sports News

March 18, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ike’s Ag Economics ...
March 19, 2023Comments
Sweet Spring Craft Show E...
March 18, 2023Comments
Head-On Crash Kills Three
March 18, 2023Comments
Hunters Find Human Skelet...
March 18, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra