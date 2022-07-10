Ike Virtual Book Club to Meet

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum invites everyone to join them Ike’s Book Club, where they read and discuss various books about leadership.

Generally held the second Tuesday evening of every other month, the theme this year is titled “Dwight Eisenhower: The Making of a Leader.” The book selection focuses on the categories of family, military, presidency, and mentorship.

The book discussions will each focus on how they relate to Dwight Eisenhower’s leadership.

The next Ike’s Virtual Book Club event is this Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Carmaletta Williams will lead a discussion of “Servants of the People: The 1960s Legacy of African American Leadership” by Lea E. Williams

This virtual program will be held on the Zoom platform. Register to receive the connection details.

Up Next: September 13

Stagecoach

by Ernest Haycox

The book club selections are all available to borrow from the Abilene Public Library or purchase from our online gift shop!

Shop the Ike Store