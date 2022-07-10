Salina, KS

Now: 99 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 99 ° | Lo: 66 °

Ike Virtual Book Club to Meet

Todd PittengerJuly 10, 2022

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum invites everyone to join them Ike’s Book Club, where they read and discuss various books about leadership.

Generally held the second Tuesday evening of every other month, the theme this year is titled “Dwight Eisenhower: The Making of a Leader.” The book selection focuses on the categories of family, military, presidency, and mentorship.

The book discussions will each focus on how they relate to Dwight Eisenhower’s leadership.

The next Ike’s Virtual Book Club event is this  Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Carmaletta Williams will lead a discussion of “Servants of the People: The 1960s Legacy of African American Leadership” by Lea E. Williams
This virtual program will be held on the Zoom platform. Register to receive the connection details.

 

 

 

Up Next: September 13

Stagecoach
by Ernest Haycox

The book club selections are all available to borrow from the Abilene Public Library or purchase from our online gift shop!
Shop the Ike Store

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Ike Virtual Book Club to Meet

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum invites everyone to join them Ike's Book Club, where ...

July 10, 2022 Comments

Surgeon Returns Home to Practice Me...

Kansas News

July 10, 2022

Local COVID Case Numbers Climbing

Top News

July 9, 2022

Impaired Boaters Focus of Special E...

Kansas News

July 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ike Virtual Book Club to ...
July 10, 2022Comments
Surgeon Returns Home to P...
July 10, 2022Comments
Impaired Boaters Focus of...
July 9, 2022Comments
Body Found in Salina Back...
July 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra