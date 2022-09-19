Ike, the Cold War, the Atomic Bomb

A program examining President Dwight Eisenhower’s leadership during the cold war is planned for this week. The public is invited to attend the September Lunch & Learn at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene on Thursday. The program will be held in the library building auditorium and will begin promptly at noon. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be served on a first come, first served basis.

According to the organization, continuing with this year’s theme “The Making of a Leader,” this month’s Lunch & Learn features Dr. Chester Pach speaking about Ike’s leadership during the Cold War era. The atomic bomb produced widespread fascination and fear during the 1950s. Children played with toy bombers and missiles and practiced “duck and cover” drills. Millions of Americans watched live telecasts of nuclear tests while worrying about fallout or atomic attack. This presentation will explore how President Eisenhower dealt with public anxieties and Cold War challenges concerning the bomb and show how nuclear dangers and nuclear fears tested his presidential leadership.

Dr. Pach is an Associate Professor of History at Ohio University. He specializes in the history of U.S. foreign relations and recent U.S. history. His research has focused on U.S. involvement in the Cold War and the Vietnam War as well as the Eisenhower, Johnson, and Reagan presidencies. He has a particular interest in television coverage of international issues and the intersections between politics, popular culture, and international history.

JOIN US IN PERSON!

Library building auditorium

Arrive by 11:45 a.m.

Box lunch provided on a first come, first served basis

Park in the south parking lot nearest the library building

The 2022 Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation.