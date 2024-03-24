Ike Likes the Radio

A presentation on how Dwight Eisenhower use the airwaves via radio broadcasts to set a freedom agenda across Europe during the Cold War is planned this week.

The public is invited to join the March Lunch & Learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene on Thursday at noon.

According to the organization, guest speaker Dr. Mark G. Pomar will join us virtually from the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas. Dr. Pomar will lead a discussion of President Eisenhower’s critical role in setting a freedom agenda in the early years of the Cold War. Following WWII, the United States sought to combat communism through a radio broadcast campaign across Europe. These broadcasts confronted the communist regimes in a ‘battle of values’ by supporting indigenous democratic movements, promoting universal human rights, explaining Western policies and values, and nurturing the independence of countries and nationalities under Soviet rule.

Dr. Pomar is currently a Senior Fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas. He has taught international media at the Moody School of Journalism at the University of Texas and international politics at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

The hybrid program will be held in the Eisenhower Library building indoor courtyard and online via YouTube Livestream. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be provided on a first come, first served basis.