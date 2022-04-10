Salina, KS

IKE Boyhood Home Preservation Begins

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2022

An effort to preserve the boyhood home of Dwight D. Eisenhower on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene is underway.

According to the organization, a project is underway to complete necessary structural preservation on the boyhood home. The home was built in 1887, and like other aging houses, it needs some attention.

“These repairs are necessary for the preservation of this historic home and our ability to continue sharing this history. We are excited to complete this project and once again open the home for guests,” states Dawn Hammatt, Director.

The home is closed for public tours while this project is in progress. The work is expected to be completed this fall.

A video “A Window to the Past: Life Inside the Eisenhower Boyhood Home” was created in anticipation of this project. This short video takes you on a guided tour of Ike’s boyhood home and provides a glimpse into daily life growing up in the very heart of America.

Dwight Eisenhower and his brothers grew to manhood in this simple house and nurturing home.

 

The boyhood home on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. (image via National Archives)

 

First Lieutenant Dwight D. Eisenhower (seated on the steps) with his family on the south porch in 1926. From Left to Right: his brothers Roy, Arthur, Earl, and Edgar, his father David, his brother Milton, and his mother Ida. (photo via Eisenhower Presidential Library Archives)

 

 

 

_ _ _

Top Photo via Eisenhower Presidential Library Archives: Brothers Arthur, Dwight, and Milton Eisenhower in front of the family home, 1947, where they were reared with their brothers Edgar, Roy, and Earl.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

