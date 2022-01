The FIRST EVER full episode of 1150 KSAL’s In The Zone on Spotify.

Hear Jackson Schneider and James Westling preview the Texas Bowl for K-State and LSU, as well as tonight’s K-State basketball game against Texas.

BONUS SEGMENT: For all our loyal local listeners, hear from Salina South HS basketball coaches Justin Ebert and Jason Hooper, as the Cougars start the second semester with road games against Derby.