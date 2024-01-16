Icy Roads Keep Deputies Busy

Deputies with the Saline County Sherrif’s Office worked several slide-offs and a DUI case over the three day holiday weekend.

Accidents ranged from a car slide-off at State Street and Avenue B on Friday. Someone struck a fence in a vehicle near the intersection of Watkins and Halstead Road and then left the scene on Saturday.

Deputies made a DUI arrest on Sunday after a vehicle hit a patch of snow and ran off the road in the 2700 block of W. State Street. Deputies assisted a motorist on Monday after their car got stuck in a snow drift in the 6400 block of East Hobbs Creek.

Deputies also worked an accident on Monday afternoon on I-70 at milepost 252 after the driver lost control on the icy road.

There were no injuries reported.