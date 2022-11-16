Salina, KS

Icy DUI

KSAL StaffNovember 16, 2022

A car crash that demolished a fire hydrant leads to a DUI arrest in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Manuel Maza was taken into custody late Monday night after he became aggressive with a patrol officer.

Police say about 11:30pm Maza lost control of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe as he drove northbound in the 500 block of N. Broadway and struck a fire hydrant. As the officer approached the vehicle in the 600 block of N. Broadway, Maza allegedly became hostile and was tased before EMS transported him to the hospital to be checked out.

He’s now facing charges that could include DUI, assault of a law enforcement officer and no proof of insurance.

The broken hydrant and freezing temperatures created icy conditions in the immediate area.

