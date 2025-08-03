Iconic Venue Undergoing Repairs

One of the most iconic high school sports venues in Kansas is undergoing repairs. Recent flooding caused considerable damage to the floor of the Roundhouse at McPherson High School.

According to the McPherson USD 418 School District, they understand that the Roundhouse is an important facility for students, staff, and the community. It recognize the concern surrounding the damage and are working diligently with experts, including the City of McPherson, to investigate all contributing factors.

The goal is to ensure the long-term protection of the new floor and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The District is especially grateful for the efforts of its custodial and maintenance teams, who have responded quickly and worked tirelessly to support the cleanup process.

The Roundhouse first opened in 1963. It has hosted numerous championship games and serves as a sports museum and Hall of Fame, honoring past athletes, such as the Globe Refiners who won the first Men’s Basketball Gold Medal for the U.S. in the 1936 Olympics.