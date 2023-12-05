Iconic Mill Listed For Sale

You can own one of the most iconic structures in Salina. The 100 ft. tall H.D. Lee Flour Mill and three adjoining lots at 343 N Santa Fe in Downtown Salina were listed for sale Tuesday afternoon by Wilson Realty & Auction Service.

The elevators were built over 100 years ago, dating back to the late 1800s. The Salina flour mill was the original mill of H.D. Lee Flour Mills Co., which began operations in 1899, 10 years after Lee brand denim jeans were introduced in Salina.

The Salina mill was purchased by Salinan John J. Vanier in 1936 and by ADM in 1970. It closed in 2019.

In 2021 the elevators became famous after a large mural was painted on them, as part of the Salina Kanvas project. Australian artist Guido van Helten painted the mural. The approximately $250,000 project was privately funded.

The property is composed of four lots:

Lot 1 – The elevators

Lot 2 – The mill

Lot 3 – Land north of the elevator

Lot 4 – Land north of the elevator

The flour mill, elevators, and two adjoining lots are listed for sale at a price of $140,000.

